Hazleton Area School Distict prepares for virtual reopening

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With school districts mandated to decide what their 2020-2021 year will look like, reopening plans have been a challenge. This is especially true for Hazleton, the largest school district in our area.

Hazleton Area School District has 12,000 students, 13 buildings and covers 256 square miles.

“As of right now we are looking to start September 8th with students and it’s going to be virtual,” Brian Uplinger, Superintendent of the Hazleton Area School District told Eyewitness News.

Uplinger is quick to point out that the district’s reopening plan remains fluid. The number of COVID-19 cases in the region will help determine the district’s next course of action.

“We are going to look at the cases in the area mostly Luzerne and we are going to look at Schuylkill and Carbon since we cover all three counties, look at those numbers and then say does it look like they are going down. Is it safe to bring in a number of students who can we bring in and how do we do that,” Uplinger said.

With many districts choosing to hold virtual classes either several or five days a week, Uplinger said computers are at a premium.

“Right now we don’t have all of our computers so parents please use patience,” he said. “As soon as they come in we will diseminate them to those who need them.”

Selene Schagen’s two children attend Hazleton schools. She is also a teacher, looking at the reopening of schools from two perspectives.

“It is difficult as a mom. I’m nervous for my kids but I think again as a teacher knowing what we are going to be doing it will be fine,” Schagen said.

Mateo Feola is about to enter the 7th grade and he tells Eyewitness News that going back to school is something he’s looking forward to.

“Well, it’s going to be a little harder for kids,” Feola said. “Some of us really don’t know how to use computers, most of us just want to go back”

Uplinger says the district’s plans are changing on a day to day basis.