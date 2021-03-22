Hazle Township woman scammed out of more than $12,000

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County woman is out of $12,500 after she was reportedly scammed into buying gift cards for an unknown suspect.

Pennsylvania State Police say she was contacted by a male suspect who persuaded her to buy a total of 25 gift cards in different locations. The woman scratched all the gift cards and released the pin to the suspect.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at (570) 459-3890.