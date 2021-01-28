Hazle Township parents charged with neglecting infant

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The parents of an infant from Hazle Township have been arrested and charged with abusing their own son.

The Pennsylvania State Police started an investigation into Andrew Gortva, 35, and Alexandria Miscavage, 23, back in December of 2020 after receiving a Child Line Report from Luzerne County Children and Youth. Police say the report documented neglect of a seven-week-old boy.

Officials say that during the infant’s six week wellness visit, the child was found to not have gained weight since birth and appeared emaciated. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he gained two pounds in three days. The boy was then given back to his parents, Gortva and Miscavage.

Four days after being released, the parents returned to the hospital for another wellness visit during which it was determined that the infant had not gained a single ounce. After that visit, the boy was placed into protective custody and foster care.

On January 27, Gortva and Miscavage were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children. Their bail was set at $100,000 straight cash and they were remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.