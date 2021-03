HAZELTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters in the city of Hazleton responded to an early morning structure fire.

Luzerne county 911 dispatchers say it started around 3:50 this morning near the corner of Thompson and East Third Street.

Officials say it is a vacant property and crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.