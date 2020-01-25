Hanover Township water main break leaves many dry in wet weather

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break is leaving many residents without water in Luzerne.

The break was first reported around 9:40 AM, before that many customers were reporting low to no water pressure.

In a statement released by PA American Water, the break affects parts of Hanover Township and Ashley and is expected to take fourteen hours before service is restored.

A water tanker is located at Ashley Firemans Park for those who need water.

When service is restored, those affected are advised to make sure the water runs clear before use.

Anyone with further problems are advised to call 1-800-565-7292 .