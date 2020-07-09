Hanover Township Police investigating theft of flags at high school

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a theft at the area high school after flags were stolen from the building’s flag pole.

Police say 3 unknown males came up to the flag pole in front of the Hanover Area High School and removed the United States flag as well as the P.O.W / MIA flag. After taking the flags down, the men fled the area toward the Korn Krest section of Hanover Township.

Video cameras captured the theft as it happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at (570)825-1254.