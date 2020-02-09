Hanover Township man dead after fight in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State police are investigating the death of a Hanover Township man after a fight broke out in Edwardsville early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM on Short Street in Edwardsville. Police say an altercation broke out between two males at a residence.

William Ramm, 45-years-old, of Hanover Township, a participant in the fight, was declared deceased after the fight.

State police is investigating the death and will release additional details at a later date.

An autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday.