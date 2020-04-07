Hanover Area School District plans drive-in graduation ceremony

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Hanover Area School District is planning to do a drive-in graduation ceremony for seniors as an alternative plan due to Coronavirus.

The plan includes students stepping out of their car when their name is heard to receive their diploma in a safe manner.

Superintendent Nathan Barrett says hosting a graduation at The Garden Drive-In Theater in Hunlock Creek will be a first but they have been more than willing to help. The theater also plans to play a movie after the ceremony for those who want to stick around.

The ceremony is planned for June 4 at 5:00pm.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on the planned graduation ceremony on later editions of Eyewitness News.