Hair salons hit hard during mandated business shutdown

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) With businesses closed across the commonwealth, an untold number of scheduled events have been canceled, including appointments at hair salons which have been hit hard by mandated closures.

The sounds of hair dryers and hair washing sinks have been silent at Studio 582 since governor Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to close due to COVID-19. This has put Rita Cavazos out of a job, even though she works in the studio right behind her home.

“We’re very hands on with the public,” Cavazos told Eyewitness News. “We can’t stay six feet away and we can’t work from home, so what can we do?”

In the meantime, as men and women wait to re-schedule their appointments, Cavazos suggests combing your hair a different way, changing the style temporarily if it gets too long, or just embracing it.

Cavazos says she and her coworker Halo will be thrilled to open her doors again once life returns to normal.

“We are still trying to stay positive, so when everybody comes back, we can make them beautiful again because we want to and we want to do it as soon as possible, but we also want to stay safe,” Cavazos said.

She tells Eyewitness News that once they are able to open up the hair salon, they’ll work during normal hours throughout the week, and extend them during the weekend. That way, customers will be able to make up for lost time.

Cavazos also stressed to not use box color products, because when clients come back to the salon, the stylists have to fix it and it may end up costing you more.