Gruesome details released of 1976 murder of Evelyn Colon

EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — New details are emerging from a 1976 cold case murder that police say they have just solved.

Decades ago, the bodies of a 15-year-old girl and her unborn child were discovered in a suitcase. The pair were brutally killed, dismembered and then thrown over the Lehigh River bridge onto the bank below.

Police records say the girl was killed by manual strangulation. Her head was severed and nose and ears were cut off along with her arms and legs. Court papers also indicate she had been shot. Her full-term daughter died with her.

Though officials say they followed many tips and leads, they could not identify the remains. In 2007, the body was exhumed for a DNA test but that too yielded no matches to any known missing person.

In 2020, a piece of the girl’s femur was submitted to a lab in Texas where a DNA profile was obtained and a possible link to a living family member was found.

Police say Luis Colon Jr. was contacted by investigators and confirmed that his aunt had gone missing in the 1970s. His father positively confirmed through description that it was his sister, Evelyn Colon whose body was found. She was last seen alive in New Jersey.

Colon then recalled to investigators that the father of the unborn child was Luis Sierra, Evelyn’s then-boyfriend.

Evelyn’s sister, Migdalia Colon was interviewed by investigators. She recalled that in mid-December of 1976 Evelyn told their mother she had not been feeling well and asked for her to bring soup. When the mother arrived at the Jersey City apartment shared by Luis and Evelyn, she found that it had been cleared out. Migdalia told police that Luis had been abusive and jealous, going as far as locking Evelyn in their apartment.

In January of 1977, the Colon family received a letter with no legible return address but stamped in Connecticut. The letter stated in Spanish that Evelyn and the baby were doing well. The letter described the baby as a boy, weighing 9 pounds and said that if Evelyn needed anything, she would be in touch. However, based on Evelyn’s lack of ability to write, she was not believed to have been the one that penned the letter.

Evelyn was never reported missing.

After positively identifying the victim and interviewing the family, police say they turned their investigation towards Luis Sierra.

Sierra was found to be living in Ozone Park, New York. Police say he had initially denied knowing Evelyn but later admitted that he not only knew her but dated her and that she was to have his child. He then reportedly told investigators that he last saw Evelyn in their apartment in Jersey City prior to leaving for work and that when he returned, she was gone.

However, police say he couldn’t explain why he made little to no effort to get into contact with Evelyn and the child after she allegedly moved in with her father. Furthermore, he could not explain the letter, which would have been written after Evelyn’s death.

