DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Ground has been broken for a new low-income housing building in Luzerne County.

Construction will take place at the site of the Ben Franklin School in Dupont.

The building is planned to provide 36 housing units for low-income residents whose income is at or below 60% of the area’s median income.

The construction is estimated to be complete by December of 2021.

Prospective residents 62 and older can apply online beginning 9:00 A.M. February 1, 2021 here.