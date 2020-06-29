Grotto Pizza closes Harveys Lake and Wilkes-Barre dine-in locations after positive COVID-19 cases

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After several employees tested positive for COVID-19, Grotto Pizza is closing the dine-in services of two of its locations.

According to a statement on Grotto Pizza’s Harvey’s Lake Facebook page, two staff members at the Harvey’s Lake location, and one at the Wilkes-Barre location, all tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement goes on to say that because of the confirmed cases, they are shutting down the dine-in services of both locations until there is no risk to the public. Delivery and take-out services are still being provided.

Grotto says that the infected employees stayed away from work as soon as symptoms appeared, and any other employees who were in contact with them are being encouraged to seek testing.

