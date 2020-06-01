Greater Scranton YMCA re-opens childcare for essential workers

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Today daycares located in the “Yellow Phase” of Pennsylvania’s re-opening plan are allowed to reopen.

One facility, The Greater Scranton YMCA, is reopening their day care doors for essential workers children despite being in a red-phase county.

The center was able to get a waiver to be able to provide child care for essential workers’ children.

At the start of the pandemic they were providing child care for essential workers as well but in mid-march closed their doors to the public.

Since then, the Y has been working hard to reopen again to helop those who need it most.

There will be changes to ensure everyones health as they start their program back up.

Meghan Carnevale, director of mission advancement and marketing, said, “Things will look a bit different, we will be following the CDC guidelines so wee will be doing touchless thermometer checks on children. We will be asking health screening questions upon drop off, teachers in the early learning center for example will pick the kids up right outside. Parents won’t have to go up to the classroom to bring them in.”

Lackawanna County moves to the yellow phase on Friday, the YMCA daycare and summer programs will open for everyone that following Monday, June 8th.