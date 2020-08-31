Greater Nanticoke Area School District closed due to water main break

UPDATE: Luzerne County Community College has also closed down due to the break.

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A water main break has closed the Greater Nanticoke Area School District as well as several area businesses on Monday.

According to PA American water, crews are currently searching for the location of the break, and will begin repairs when it has been found.

Customers in the area may experience a lack of water or discolored water during this time.

There is no reported time for when the break will be fixed.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

