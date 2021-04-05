Greater Nanticoke Area school board member facing charges of invasion of privacy

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Greater Nanticoke Area school board member is facing charges after police say he set up cameras within the victim’s residence without informing her.

The victim told police that she shared a residence with Matthew Joseph Landmesser. She found two hidden cameras facing towards the couch where she currently slept while her bedroom is being renovated.

Police obtained the video file where they say the victim can be seen “day to day living,” including changing clothes.

Landmesser can be seen setting up the cameras, including unsuccessfully installing one in the residence’s bathroom.

Police say he was also seen smelling the victim’s clothes and performing sexual acts on the victim’s property.

During the investigation, police recovered Landmesser’s computer where they found a document from approximately 5 years ago in which he professes his love for the victim.

Landmesser turned himself in at the magistrates office this afternoon.

Landmesser is facing charges related to invasion of privacy of intimate photographs without consent of the victim.

The preliminary hearing will be held on April 21.

The Greater Nanticoke Area School District solicitor Vito Delucca declined to comment on the situation.