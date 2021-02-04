Graphic video of Plains Township shooting removed from YouTube

A screenshot from YouTube now shows that the video was removed from the platform due to graphic content.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Graphic video of a fatal confrontation in Plains Township was posted to YouTube and shared on social media Thursday morning.

The video revealed the moments that led up to an argument that happened Monday morning over shoveling snow that in the end, left three people dead on West Bergh Street in Plains Township.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the two victims were identified as James and Lisa Goy. The DA says they were shot and killed by Jeffrey Spaide, who then killed himself.

The video, which Eyewitness News will not be showing, was shared on social media and garnered over 1,000 views before being removed. Around 1:30 p.m. the link to the video had been disabled, stating: “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on violent or graphic content,” according to YouTube.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office for comment and is awaiting response.