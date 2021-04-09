Grant money earmarked to restore historic Yuengling mansion in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A part of Pottsville’s history… The Yuengling mansion.

It’s no surprise that a structure built in 1913 needs some work over a century later.

“Have the entire building externally sealed and repainted and addressed which will help to preserve the interior for a long time,” explained Jim Buhay of Heim Construction.

To assist in the revitalization efforts, the Department of Community and Economic Development is granting the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts $150,000.

“My heart is just so full of appreciation that we received this grant that we can save the structure of this building,” said Emily Ehlinger, executive director for the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts.

Legislators came together to help award this grant Friday to “support their ongoing effort to renovate the historic Yuengling mansion.”

“One of the very first exhibits in the prohibition museum down in Savannah is a picture of the Yuengling family… And so I guess my point is, if they’re talking about it in Savannah, Georgia, we better make sure that we’re talking about it here in Pottsville, Pennsylvania,” said Senator David Argall.

The point of the funding is to help revitalize Pottsville as a whole. They expect this restoration to benefit the community for years to come.

