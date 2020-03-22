Governor Wolf holds virtual conference on COVID-19

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In a virtual press conference today, Governor Tom Wolf discussed steps the state is taking to minimize harm from COVID-19.

Wolf stated that the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses would be enforced, starting Monday at 8 AM. The enforcement will penalize any non-life-sustaining business that remains open after that time. Possible penalties include fees and jail time.

Wolf stated that some businesses would be able to remain open if they obtained a waiver through the state.

View the full conference above.