Governor Wolf extends stay at home order to seven more counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf has extended the stay at home order to seven more Pennsylvania counties, bringing the total to 33 counties under the order.

On Tuesday, Cameron, Crawford, Forest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon, and Somerset were added to the order. It takes effect at 8pm Tuesday and will continue until April 30.

As of Monday, all stay at home orders were extended to April 30. School and business closures remain in effect until further notice.

For more on what the stay at home order mean, click here.

