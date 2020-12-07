Governor Wolf, Dr. Levine on health care with alarming COVID-19 rates

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf and the Department of Health spoke a at press conference on Monday on alarming COVID-19 rates sending the state health care systems moving towards being overwhelmed.

“If we don’t slow the spread of this dangerous virus now, the reality is that COVID-19 will overwhelm our hospitals and our health care workers. That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point,” said Governor Wolf.

Wolf warned that if health care systems do become overwhelmed, it will affect everyone who needs emergency care, not just COVID-19 patients.

Wolf advised for everyone to do their part by staying home, not attending large gatherings and to wear a mask if you must go out.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Levine spoke on staffing shortages and materials due to increased patient needs.

Levine announced that the state now has deaths in every county in Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf took questions at the end from journalists who asked about further preventative measures, such as another lockdown.

Governor Wolf advised that they want to monitor rates over the next couple of days and that they do not have intentions of doing a red, yellow, green phased system.

Every county now has a positivity rate above a high considered positivity threshold rate, 5%.

Many questions were directed on if a shutdown is in our future. Governor Wolf responded to these questions by saying they are not going to make a decision for at least a few more days.