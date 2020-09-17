Governor Wolf calls for additional funding for front-line workers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — During the press conference on Thursday, Governor Wolf called for the General Assembly to provide $225 million to support front-line workers in life-sustaining industries, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 Hazard Pay Program, established in July, help employers provide hazard pay to employees in life-sustaining occupations through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), which administered the pay program, has so far awarded 639 employers were awarded $50 million, supporting an increase in pay for 41,587 workers across the eligible industries.

Gov. Wolf mentioned the need for more funding based on the fact that they had 5,000 businesses with eligible applications requesting funding.

“However, it can’t be overlooked that thousands of Pennsylvania businesses applied for and deserved this funding. There is immense need for more resources, more assistance, more grant dollars…” said Wolf.