Governor Wolf announces new set of counties moving into green phase of recovery plan

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With the entirety of the state’s 67 counties at least in the yellow phase of reopening, Governor Tom Wolf announced an additional 12 counties set to move into the green phase of reopening on June 12.

The counties moving to green are: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

While some restrictions are still in place even in the green phase of reopening, all businesses are allowed to resume in-person operations.

