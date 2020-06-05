Live Now
PA Governor Wolf and Department of Health COVID-19 Update
Coronavirus

Governor Wolf announces new set of counties moving into green phase of recovery plan

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With the entirety of the state’s 67 counties at least in the yellow phase of reopening, Governor Tom Wolf announced an additional 12 counties set to move into the green phase of reopening on June 12.

The counties moving to green are: Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wyoming, Wayne and York.

While some restrictions are still in place even in the green phase of reopening, all businesses are allowed to resume in-person operations.

Read more about the state’s reopening plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos