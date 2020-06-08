Governor Wolf announces new grant program for small businesses

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday a $225 million statewide grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and mandated business closures.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and shift our focus toward reopening our commonwealth, we need to help all Pennsylvanians recover. We need to provide assistance for those who were hurt by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening.”

While the program was developed through the Pennsylvania state legislature, the funding was provided to the commonwealth through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of that funding $225 million has been earmarked for small business relief. Funding will be distribued through Community Development Financial Institutions.

Eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses and re-opening costs as well as technical assistance for training and guidance.

