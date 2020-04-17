Governor Wolf announces data-driven plan to re-open economy

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Governor Wolf on Friday announced a data-driven plan to re-open the Pennsylvania economy.

Today I’m announcing my plan for the future of Pennsylvania as we continue to battle #COVID19.



The plan includes details on:



1️⃣ Relief for Pennsylvanians

2️⃣ Reopening Pennsylvania

3️⃣ Recovery for Pennsylvanianshttps://t.co/HCdjAYMYmP — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 17, 2020

The plan includes a gradual reopening slated to provide relief first before a gradual opening of businesses. A date for re-opening has not yet been announced.

Within the plan, Governor Wolf also prosed a minimum wage increase to $12 with a path to $15 in the “recovery” phase of the plan.

Although not explicitly written in the plan, Wolf hinted at a regional or county-based approach to re-opening the commonwealth’s businesses during the conference.

“The administration will work with economic and public health experts to determine the metrics used for safe reopening by taking a regional, sector-based approach,” a release from the government said.

Standards for re-opening include “a monitoring and surveillance program that allows the commonwealth to deploy swift actions for containment or mitigation.”

Wolf is continuing the protections for vulnerable populations saying that limitations on visitors for care facilities and prisons must remain in place. Limitations on large gatherings are also slated to remain in place.

