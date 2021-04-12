Governor Wolf announces COVID vaccine now eligible for all adults in PA starting Tuesday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTYN (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced that effective Tuesday, April 13, all Pennsylvania adults are eligible to schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from the Wolf administration.

The news comes one week earlier than anticipated for all adults to be eligible in Pennsylvania.

“Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13,” Gov. Wolf said.

In addition to those in Phase 1C who are now eligible as of Monday, April 12, those in Phase 2 will become eligible, opening up vaccines to all on Tuesday, April 13.

The Wolf administration is expected to discuss their partnership with community groups on COVID-19 mobile response vaccination and education tour Monday at 1 p.m.