Governor Wolf announces 12 more counties moving into green phase next week

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dozen more counties will be transitioning into the last phase of the current reopening plan on June 26, Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday afternoon.

These counties are: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and Susquehanna

Philadelphia County met the criteria and will move to the state’s green phase on June 26 but local officials have decided to maintain some additional restrictions until July 3.

While the green phase still includes some restrictions like limiting capacity inside of establishments, it is the last phase of the reopening plan. A final transition has not yet been announced.

Also on Friday, eight counties moves into the green phase, including four in northeastern Pennsylvania. These counties are: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.

Read more about the reopening plan by clicking here.