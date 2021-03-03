Governor Tom Wolf to hold virtual media briefing on teacher vaccination initiative

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, along with the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, will be holding a virtual press briefing on a new teacher vaccination initiative.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday, the conference will “announce a plan to help protect school communities and get more students back into classrooms by vaccinating teachers and other school staff. Using Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pennsylvania will vaccinate teachers and school staff members.”

The conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, those interested in watching can go to the governor’s Facebook page, the governor’s website, or right here on the video player above.