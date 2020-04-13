Governor Tom Wolf joins NY, NJ governors and others in discussion about return-to-work plan

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state of Pennsylvania will be working with other states in the northeast region, Governor Tom Wolf and others announced during a media conference call Monday.

Governor Wolf joined Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), Governor Phil Murphy (NJ), Governor Ned Lamont (CT), Governor John Carney (DE) and Governor Gina Raimondo (RI) on a conference call Monday to discuss a return-to-work plan for their states.

“We all know we can do anything better by working together in this region,” Wolf said during the call.

Each state will name a public health official, an economic development official and the state’s chief of staff to form a working group. Those officials will work together to take public health and economic concerns to develop a plan to re-open the economy by studying data and research. Discussions within the working group will begin Tuesday but no specific date for the re-opening of businesses has been announced.

Every state in the region has some restriction in place on the closure of non-essential business. The state of Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30th.

Any plan to reopen society MUST be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics.



We will learn from the warning signs from other countries.



We will take every precaution.



We will work together as a region. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

Also on Monday, Cuomo announced that officials believe that New York is seeing a flattening of the curve, or fewer new cases being added daily. Murphy, on the other hand, says New Jersey is still a “few beats behind” in seeing the same rate of flattening but has begun to see a plateauing of new cases.