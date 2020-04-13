Governor Tom Wolf joins NY, NJ governors and others in discussion about return-to-work plan

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state of Pennsylvania will be working with other states in the northeast region, Governor Tom Wolf and others announced during a media conference call Monday.
Governor Wolf joined Governor Andrew Cuomo (NY), Governor Phil Murphy (NJ), Governor Ned Lamont (CT), Governor John Carney (DE) and Governor Gina Raimondo (RI) on a conference call Monday to discuss a return-to-work plan for their states.
“We all know we can do anything better by working together in this region,” Wolf said during the call.
Each state will name a public health official, an economic development official and the state’s chief of staff to form a working group. Those officials will work together to take public health and economic concerns to develop a plan to re-open the economy by studying data and research. Discussions within the working group will begin Tuesday but no specific date for the re-opening of businesses has been announced.
Every state in the region has some restriction in place on the closure of non-essential business. The state of Pennsylvania remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30th.
Also on Monday, Cuomo announced that officials believe that New York is seeing a flattening of the curve, or fewer new cases being added daily. Murphy, on the other hand, says New Jersey is still a “few beats behind” in seeing the same rate of flattening but has begun to see a plateauing of new cases.