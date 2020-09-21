Gov. Wolf vetoes bill that would allow schools to decide fall activities

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state will have some power in mandating fall school activities, assuming the legislature does not override a veto.

Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed House Bill 2787 which would have mandated that school fall activities reside solely under the jurisdiction of local districts. In a statement from the governor’s office, the administration called the bill not only superfluous but also restricting for state and local officials that may need to respond to health concerns like potential viral outbreaks.

“This bill is entirely unnecessary,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “While I recommended against holding school sports before January 2021, it was a recommendation and neither an order nor a mandate. Local school governing bodies have maintained the authority to decide how extracurricular activities, including school sports, proceed at the local level. Furthermore, to the extent COVID-19 cases may rise and spread during the fall and through the upcoming cold and flu season, the Department of Health must maintain the critical authority to limit exposure to COVID-19. Minimizing this exposure is paramount.”

While calling the bill unnecessary, Wolf called on the legislature to focus on providing more resources to the schools as well as more funding for small businesses, child care and paid sick leave for employees.

Lawmakers are planning to vote to try to override Wolf’s veto.