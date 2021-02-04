Gov. Wolf unveils plan to increase education spending, lower taxes for working class

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania’s 2021 agenda includes a $1.3 billion investment into public schools in a move Governor Tom Wolf’s administration calls ‘historic’.

“Pennsylvania’s school funding system is unfair to students, teachers and communities,” said Gov. Wolf in a press conference T hursday. “The state still largely funds schools based on student enrollment from 30 years ago, which underfunds growing districts from our small towns to our big cities. My common sense plan restores fairness to school funding to ensure every community can provide the quality education students need to succeed in life.”

According to a press release from the administration, $700 million of state funding that ran through the fair funding formula was distributed to schools. The remaining $5.5 b i llion was distributed based on student enrollment in 1992 without other considerations.

Gov. Wolf’s proposal would redirect all of the $6.2 billion education funding and an additional $200 million through the fair funding formula. An additional $1.15 billion was added so that each school would rec ei ve at least as much as they have previously. This is a total increase of $1.35 billion in funding for public schools in Pennsylvania.

“Growing districts in urban, suburban and rural communities will finally get their fair share and shrinking districts are protected,” said Gov. Wolf. “Because no matter where you live, every student deserves an opportunity to succeed. That’s what parents want for their children, and what Pennsylvania needs for our future.”

The increase in funding also comes with tax reform.

According to the press release, the governor’s proposal includes a tax cut for working class families. The administration says around 67 percent of families in the state will either see their taxes reduced or stay the same.

Families with two children making $50,000 will have their taxes eliminated while families making less than $84,000 will receive a tax cut.

The proposal also allows tax forgiveness up to $15,000 for single filers, $30,000 for married filers and $10,000 allowance for each dependent. Filers below these thresholds will receive 100 percent tax forgiveness which declines by 1 percentage point for each $500 above the threshold.

The proposed budget increases special education funding by $200 million, Pre-K counts by $25 million, Head Start Supplemental Assistance by $5 million and early intervention by $11 million. This will reportedly increase each program’s ability to serve more children.

The plan also calls for setting the starting teacher salary to at least $45,000 a year.

“It is possible for us to have a budget that works for families, for businesses and for our economy,” said Gov. Wolf. “By improving the quality of education our children receive and cutting taxes for families just starting out, we are investing in our future – a future in which more Pennsylvanians can build financial stability for themselves and their children.”

The increased funding was met with support by education officials.

“The PA Department of Education is certainly pleased that Governor Wolf has once again prioritized education in his 2021-22 proposed budget,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “This historic investment in teaching and learning will strengthen Pennsylvania’s public education system, create opportunities in every zip code, and ensure that our learners are college, career and community ready.”