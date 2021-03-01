Gov. Wolf signs 310 pardons, 69 of which are non-violent marijuana offenses

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY — Governor Tom Wolf signed 310 pardons last week, 69 of which were non-violent marijuana offenses, the administration announced Monday.

The Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses was introduced in 2019. As part of the program, pardon applications may be expedited for those with nonviolent marijuana possession or paraphernalia convictions.

Since the inception of the program, 95 related pardons.

“These pardons will give these 310 people a chance to put the conviction behind them, offering them more opportunities as they build careers, buy homes, and move on with their lives free of this burden,” Wolf said. “In particular, the nonviolent marijuana convictions-associated pardons have been expedited to make what was a years-long process now a matter of months.”

Another 13 pardons were denied by Wolf and six were held for review.

“The PA Board of Pardons (BOP) has recently broken with administrative tradition by creating an expedited review process for certain pardon applicants convicted of low-level offenses,” Brandon Flood, Secretary of the Board of Pardons, said. “This has initially manifested itself in the form of BOP’s Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses. However, given the success of this program, BOP will soon be expanding this program to include other low-level, non-violent/non-sexual offenses.

Pardon applications are available on the Board of Pardons website.