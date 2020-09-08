Gov. Wolf: Restaurants may increase indoor occupancy to 50% starting September 21

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Restaurants in Pennsylvania may increase their indoor occupancy to 50 percent, up from 25 percent, starting September 21, Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

Restaurants choosing to increase their capacity during the pandemic must self-certify that they are complying with public health safety guidelines and orders. Part of the process is meant to also provide customers with assurance that they can eat out safely.

“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall. At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “The self-certification ensures that ​restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, the self-certification information can be found online starting September 21. It will contain a list of requirements, a statement that the owner of the business has reviewed and understands them as well as penalties for not complying and paperwork stating the business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code.

Any restaurant that wishes to ​increase to 50 percent indoor capacity on September 21 must complete the online self-certification process by October 5. Social distancing, masking and other mitigation measures must continue to be enforced. Further, starting September 21 restaurants that have alcohol sales will close alcohol sales at 10:00 PM.

Restaurants that self-certify will be mailed Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.

The governor’s office says the self-certification process is modelled after a similar mitigation effort in Connecticut, and the alcohol sales limitation is modelled after a similar mitigation effort in Ohio.

“We recognize the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Pennsylvania’s small businesses, especially on our restaurants,” Wolf said. “Through this self-certification process, our commonwealth’s restaurant industry will ensure the safety and well-being of both employees and patrons alike, and will be able to begin a return to normal operations and financial recovery.”