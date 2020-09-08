Gov. Wolf calls on legislature to pass eviction protection at the state level

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf called on the General Assembly to protect renters and homeowners from eviction and foreclosure while joined by legislators and housing advocates at a news conference Tuesday.

“Pennsylvania is still racing toward an eviction cliff when thousands of families will face months of unpaid rent and fees,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must address the mounting rent debt to help tenants stay in their home and allow landlords to pay their mortgages.”

The CDC announced a nationwide eviction ban for many renters last week and halted some rental evictions until December 31. But Governor Wolf says additional action is needed at the state level to make sure Pennsylvanians are protected.

Nearly 400,000 Pennsylvanians, approximately 17 percent of renters in the state, are at risk of being evicted, according to the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania.

Along with halting evictions, the governor is also urging the legislature to improve the CARES Rent Relief Program and provide an extra $100 million in CARES funding.