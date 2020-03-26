Gov. Wolf Announces $50 Million to Fight COVID-19

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that up to $50 million in state funding will be used to purchase necessary supplies to fight COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

The funding will go towards medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes and emergency workers.

“We need more beds, more ventilators, more personal protective equipment, and so much more and we need it as soon as possible because the virus is here,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am working to get this funding moving as quickly as I can. We need to do everything we can to support our front-line medical workers to protect them and ensure they have the equipment to care for patients. This funding is a step in the right direction.”

The new funding will only be used if there are insufficient funds available from the disaster proclamation to buy necessary supplies for health care professionals to address surge demand.

The governor is expected to sign the bill Friday.

“We must do everything we can to prevent an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from becoming ill at the same time,” Gov. Wolf said. “And that means we must continue to distance ourselves socially. Just as doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers have their part to play in this battle, so do each of us. When we choose to stay home, we are thanking a medical professional.”