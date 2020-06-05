Coronavirus

Gouldsboro man sentenced to three years in prison for bank robbery

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Gouldsboro man has been sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment for robbing a bank with a BB gun.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Petr Kostenetskiy, 21, entered a bank in Jefferson Township armed with a BB gun back in July of 2019. He pointed the gun at a teller and demanded money, getting away with $7,537. Police caught up with him a short time later and were able to recover the cash.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Kostenetskiy’s imprisonment will be followed by two years of supervised release.

