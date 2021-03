FRIENDSWOOD, TEXAS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Lackawanna County native and aeronautics pioneer was laid to rest on Friday.

A funeral mass was held in Texas for Glynn Lunney.

The Old Forge native had a storied career with NASA as a Flight Director of the 1969, Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

He also intervened to safely return the Apollo 13 crew back to Earth in 1970 following a service module oxygen tank crisis in space.

Lunney was 84.