Gibbons Memorial Park to reopen Saturday

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Gibbons Memorial Park will officially be re-opening on Saturday. The park closed in December for a timber harvesting project.

Timber contractors have been working to clear trees knocked over by high winds and removing dead ash trees for the past two months.

“It was basically out of a need after a huge storm system that came through with high winds that blew a bunch of trees down over the trail,” explained Jennings. “Actually made one of the trails impassible.”

Carriage Trail in Gibbons park became a safety hazard after trees came down in a 2018 storm.

The project also included widening the trail and improving drainage to promote future growth and create a safer environment for visitors. The trails span more than 50 acres of Honesdale Borough property.

“It’s just an overall, I think it’s going to be a better experience as we continue to modernize the park system, especially this highlight trail,” Jennings said.

Gibbons Memorial Park officially re-opens at dawn on Saturday, February 22.