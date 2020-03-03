Giant, inflatable colon on display in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A giant, inflatable colon is on display Tuesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township.

Along with educational materials, it’s a visual reminder of the importance of screening for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. A sign-up table to schedule a screening is also in place at the display.

Geisinger gastroenterologist Seth Kaufer discusses with Eyewitness News the various screening methods available and which one is best.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 pm.

