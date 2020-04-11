Getting a lease on a new food bank

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – This might not be what you expected to walk into at the Barber Ford Dealership. But after showrooms closed across the state, the staff at barber ford decided to use the space for something else… A food bank.

“Just today we’ve received about 2200 pounds of food on palettes along with bags and bags and truckloads with food coming in,” Marty Jordan, a customer service representative at Barber Ford, said.

The foodbank is open on Saturdays, and began three weeks ago, Jordan says it started as just a food drive…

“With two little shelves and a table. And it just grew legs and took off just by the big hearts in our community,” Jordan said.

Now it’s not just food on the shelves, but basic needs as well. I asked Jordan about how many items total the food bank has received…

“I have no idea. I have no idea. It’s… It’s uncountable you know?” Jordan said.

He says the food bank is a way to support the community and those who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone seems a little bit frightened, they’re not sure about money and food. We’re just trying to ease one little part of this disease that’s going around,” Jordan said.

Two bags are provided, which people are allowed to fill. Jordan says the food is donated by local restaurants and bigger companies.

“It’s just amazing to see what a community will do in a time like this and just everybody comes together and everybody seems to care which is wonderful,” Jordan said.

The foodbank also has some meals ready for easter, as well as easter candy and treats.