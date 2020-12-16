WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials at Geisinger announced Tuesday the first initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived at two of their hospitals in Pennsylvania, including Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Michelle Budzyn, assistant director of pharmacy services; Ronald Szklanny, inventory control specialist; and Kelly Bolesta, director of pharmacy services, open a delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Tuesday.

Geisinger says they plan on giving the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible employees in the next 24 hours.

“We will administer the vaccine as quickly as we can and as quickly as supplies allow. In alignment with Pennsylvania Department of Health and federal guidelines, during this initial phase, we will be providing vaccines to front-line staff whose daily work involves significant interactions with COVID-19 patients and other staff in critical departments,” the release read.

Kelly Bolesta, director of pharmacy services, counts the vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivered Tuesday to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

They say another shipment is expected at Geisinger Medical Center this week and they plan to vaccinate more employees within 24 hours of that shipment.

“We trust the rigor and testing applied to the COVID-19 vaccine, and the findings so far give us confidence in the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness,” the statement continued.

Kelly Bolesta, director of pharmacy services, and Ronald Szklanny, inventory control specialist, place a tray of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a refrigerator at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Geisinger recommends that people do not stop following COVID-19 safety guidelines just because the vaccine distribution has started.

“While vaccinations are beginning, it doesn’t mean you should stop following the guidelines that we know work in stopping the spread of the virus. At no time before, during or after receiving a vaccine, should you stop practices like masking, physical distancing and handwashing. It will likely be well into 2021 before enough people are vaccinated to allow for loosening these preventive recommendations,” the statement concluded.

Doses of the vaccine also arrived at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. For those who have questions about the vaccine, Geisinger has set up a resource page on its website.