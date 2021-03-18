Geisinger opens COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A waitlist for those wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been launched by Geisinger, the health network announced Thursday.
Phase 1A-eligible residents interested in joining the waitlist can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on
“Because vaccine appointments may be limited, our primary focus is on helping the most vulnerable, at-risk members of our community who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s
Geisinger officials say anyone who is able to schedule an appointment is encouraged to keep it but it is important to cancel any duplicate appointments ahead of time to ensure a vaccine is not going to waste.