Geisinger opens COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A waitlist for those wanting to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has been launched by Geisinger, the health network announced Thursday.

Phase 1A-eligible residents interested in joining the waitlist can do so at geisinger.org/COVIDVax, on myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. As appointments become available, Geisinger staff will contact those on the waitlist to schedule an appointment.

“Because vaccine appointments may be limited, our primary focus is on helping the most vulnerable, at-risk members of our community who qualify as part of the state’s Phase 1A,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s President and CEO said. “The infrastructure we have established to administer extraordinary amounts of vaccine each day, coupled with our new waitlist, will help those most in need get a vaccine as quickly as possible.”

Geisinger officials say anyone who is able to schedule an appointment is encouraged to keep it but it is important to cancel any duplicate appointments ahead of time to ensure a vaccine is not going to waste.