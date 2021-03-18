Geisinger launches COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-— As Geisinger is gearing up to eclipse 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the health network is launching a new effort to make sure everyone who qualifies is able to get the shot.

Geisinger recently launched a waitlist, making it easier for those who have been having a hard time to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know the demand for a COVID vaccine is definitely there and we want to help make it easier for our most at risk and most vulnerable neighbors to sign up and get the vaccine. That’s really been our focus for some time,” Allison Hess, Health Services Vice President at Geisinger said.

If you are interested in signing up, head to Geisinger’s website. From there, click “Am I Eligible” and answer a few questions to make sure you’ll be able to get the vaccine before joining the waitlist. If you’re ready to join, click the button to register. That will bring you to a page asking you a series of questions to begin the sign up process.

“The timeframe from when you get on the list and when a vaccine becomes available is really dependent upon availability for appointments. We’re working through that now and again, it’s really, there’s still a high demand for these appointments but we are getting people into schedules as quickly as possible,” Hess said.

In recent weeks, Geisinger officials say they have been administering 3,000 doses per day.

“We really need to continue to encourage all of our neighbors and community members to get vaccinated as we continue to move forward through this pandemic, it’s just incredibly critical for the health of ourselves but in addition to the health of our community members that continue to get vaccinated,” Hess said.

If you would prefer to sign up over the phone, you can call Geisinger at 570-284-3657.