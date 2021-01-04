Geisinger administers 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger is announcing a milestone as officials say more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been received by their employees.

Officials say that nearly 24,000 employees spanning across Pennsylvania, about 40 percent of Geisinger staff have received the first dose of the vaccine. The health system is currently administering both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at its facilities.

The health system is also using 10 percent of the vaccine it receives for non-Geisinger employees classified as “phase 1A health care personnel” by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Phase 1A health care personnel includes EMS workers and community providers who give inpatient care.

As distribution of the vaccine continues and becomes available to the public, Geisinger says both doses of the vaccine comes at no cost to patients.

Experts say everyone, including those who receive the vaccine, should continue to properly wear a mask, avoid group gatherings, maintain physical distancing and practice proper handwashing.