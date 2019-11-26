Gearing Up For Holiday Travel

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY— The start of the holidays, is almost here, which means the start of the holiday travel season.

But while we’re all busy getting ready to hit the road, local agencies are getting ready to make sure you’re being safe behind the wheel.

Pennsylvania State Police will be doubling their patrols for the holidays, while PennDOT will be providing free coffee for travelers at rest stops across northeastern Pennsylvania. With rainy weather as an additional concern, they say it’s important to take more time than you need getting from point a to point b.

“It’s prudent if you’re traveling tomorrow, over the holidays, take your time,” Paul Falzone, of Falzone Towing, told Eyewitness News. “Plan around weather events, and hopefully you’ll get there safe.”

State Police say they hope more people take advantage of ride sharing like Uber and Lyft, rather than getting on the road impaired or distracted.