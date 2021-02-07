Gas leak on South Main Street forces Boscov’s evacuation

A reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the Boscov’s store on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Wilkes-Barre Fire Department responded to the odor of gas at Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre, Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the store around 12:30 p.m. The location of the gas leak was traced back to South Main Street and flowed into Boscov’s.

An evacuation of the store was conducted for the safety of the shoppers and employees and will remain close for the remainder of the day.

A section of South Main Street between West Northampton Street and the Public Square is to remain closed off for the next few hours while cause and location of leak is found and stopped.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown at this time, we will update you with more information as the investigation continues.