Gas leak in West Pittston prompts evacuation

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

Image from Exeter Hose Company #1

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The West Pittson Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Montgomery Avenue for reports of a gas leak.

They evacuated the entire block.

The fire department confirmed the gas leak has been fixed.

They have not confirmed why the leak started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos