Gas leak in West Pittston prompts evacuation

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The West Pittson Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Montgomery Avenue for reports of a gas leak.
They evacuated the entire block.
The fire department confirmed the gas leak has been fixed.
They have not confirmed why the leak started.
