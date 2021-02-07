Gas leak at Boscov’s forces evacuation

A reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the Boscov’s store on Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre fire department is currently working a reported gas leak at Boscov’s in Wilkes-Barre, Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the store on Franklin Street around Noon. An evacuation of the store was conducted for the safety of the shoppers and employees.

Northampton Street has also been closed to traffic as firefighters work on the leak.

Cause of the gas leak is unknown at this time, we will update you with more information as the investigation continues.