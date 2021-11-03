Gardening doesn’t have to stop with colder air

LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the first freeze of the season Wednesday morning and more to come this week, Eyewitness News spoke with Midway Garden Center and Landscaping Contractors about how business has been with the long-lasting warm weather and how you can prepare your garden for the cold.

Fall started slowly this year with temperatures sluggish to drop and leaves waiting longer to change.







“We’re definitely seeing a late frost. That makes flowers bloom a lot longer. And we had a fantastic spring. So we’re seeing a lot more color in the garden center,” said Joanne Roberts, Midway Garden Center & Landscaping associate.

With the warm weather this year on top of the pandemic, Roberts says that they have seen both new and returning customers in higher numbers.

“We have seen a lot of new customers, people who have passed by us before and never had the opportunity to stop by. We’re seeing a lot of families,” Roberts said.

“I will tell you last year one of our sales representatives said that their surveys said that there were 200 million new gardeners in America in 2020. A lot of those were growing their own food, so that’s obviously impacted our business and the entire industry.”

Roberts tells us that gardening doesn’t have to stop just because it’s getting cold.

“We’re constantly educating our customers on how you really can plant in the fall. Its a great time to get things in the ground.”

So as the leaves begin to fall, don’t forget you still have time to plant and groom your garden.

“People are hesitant to cut back everything that’s still green. But this is the time to get your plants cut back so that they’re a good size and manageable next year.”

After the overnight freeze and more freezing temperatures in the coming nights, Roberts says to either bring in any sensitive plants you have or even cover them with burlap.