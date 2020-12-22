Game Changer: VA begins COVID-19 vaccinations

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — What’s considered a game changer during this pandemic has arrived at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.









1,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were delivered on Monday when vaccinations began.



The center is focusing on getting the initial doses to Community Living Center nursing home residents and staff. As of Tuesday afternoon, up to 100 shots will have been given.



