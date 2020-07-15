Coronavirus Response

Furniture store in Nanticoke closing after 73 years

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A furniture store in Nanticoke is closing its doors for good after over half a century in business.

Eyewitness News spoke to Rhys Evans, who has worked at Noble Furniture for 26 years, says they’re sad to see the business closing its doors. Evans noticed a decline in sales since the 2000s, but with COVID-19 and the subsequent mandated closures in March, the business couldn’t sustain itself any longer.

Wednesday, the doors opened for the first time and the line to get into the building was well into the parking lot.

Eyewitness News also spoke to customers who say they will miss the store and getting the chance to look and feel for furniture before making a purchase.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have the full story tonight on Eyewitness News.

